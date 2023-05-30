Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 178 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in McKesson by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.77 and a 200-day moving average of $368.89. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

