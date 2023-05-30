Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Moderna by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Moderna by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Moderna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,342 shares of company stock worth $64,689,319. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.