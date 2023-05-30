Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after purchasing an additional 841,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

