Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

