Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.