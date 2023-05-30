Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $329.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.30 and its 200 day moving average is $311.66.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
