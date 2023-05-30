Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

