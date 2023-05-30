Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

