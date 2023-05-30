Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 2,703 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

