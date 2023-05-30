Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 5,949 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,621,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,583,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 264,974 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 22,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

