G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0036

G999 (G999) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,767.43 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

