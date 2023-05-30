Gas (GAS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Gas has a market capitalization of $167.90 million and approximately $71,120.43 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00010273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

