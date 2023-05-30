Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $807.82 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00019368 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $807.82 million and approximately $610,618.10 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,812.93 or 1.00027260 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.348194 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $627,746.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

