General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Head-To-Head Analysis

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Electric and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 0 2 12 0 2.86 Interactive Strength 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $103.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric 11.85% 9.45% 1.83% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Electric and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares General Electric and Interactive Strength’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $76.56 billion 1.46 $225.00 million $7.67 13.35 Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Electric

General Electric Co. engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems. The Healthcare segment provides essential healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets and has expertise in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, drug discovery and performance improvement solutions. The Renewable Energy segment’s portfolio of business units includes onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables and digital services offerings. The Power segment serves power generation, industrial, government and other customers worldwide with products and services related to energy production. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

