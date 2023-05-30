General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

