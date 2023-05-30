Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Buys $100,261.12 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 629,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,616. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

