Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 629,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,616. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.