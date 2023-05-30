Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Genprex Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 581,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

