Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Genprex Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 581,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
