GICTrade Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and $6,351.94 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95293012 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,016.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

