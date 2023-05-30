Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 422.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,031 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,906. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

