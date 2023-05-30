Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 1,025,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -212.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
- Wall Street Is At Odds Over Trying on American Eagle at $10
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.