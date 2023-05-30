Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 1,025,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -212.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

