Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Globus Medical worth $60,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $127,161,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Globus Medical stock remained flat at $52.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

