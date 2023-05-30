Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Trading Down 0.1%

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. 105,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.24.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

