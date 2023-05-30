Gnosis Price Tops $117.08 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $303.19 million and $1.73 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $117.08 or 0.00422361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

