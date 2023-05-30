Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 548,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

