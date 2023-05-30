Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth $14,485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,114,092 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth $9,680,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 846,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 1,214,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,654. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

