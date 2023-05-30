Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $593,316.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,781.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00333079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00551202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00411089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

