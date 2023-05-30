Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

GPI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

