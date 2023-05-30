GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 89,548 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 623,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

