GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $414.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

