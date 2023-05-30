GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 94,905 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,276 shares of company stock valued at $69,647. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARDX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 1,614,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,612. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

