GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.08. 281,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $219.84 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.