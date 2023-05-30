GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 387.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

