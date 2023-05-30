GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.74 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. 1,768,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,381. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

