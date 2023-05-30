GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.48 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,651 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 6,509,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,955. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

