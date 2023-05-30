GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,129 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,062. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

