GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 163,934 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,637 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares during the period. ADT makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT remained flat at $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 586,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,584. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,681.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.