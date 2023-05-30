Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 7.7% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

