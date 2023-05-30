Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.34

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 51764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £920,950.00 and a PE ratio of 12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.98.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

