Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Baker Hughes accounts for 4.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.27 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

