Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Teck Resources comprises about 2.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. 1,190,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,028. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

