Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.05 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Chubb comprises approximately 12.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,788. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.