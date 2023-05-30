Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.20 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

