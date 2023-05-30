Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $30.20

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $29.51. Halliburton shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2,090,123 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

