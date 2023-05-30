Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $228.30

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.30 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 228.90 ($2.83), with a volume of 1010930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.90 ($2.90).

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($5.81) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.38) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190,000.00%.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.02), for a total value of £15,498.88 ($19,153.34). 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

