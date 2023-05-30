Head-To-Head Comparison: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) versus First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Community and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Community alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Western Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Community currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.34%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First Community.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.8% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Community and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 21.91% 12.32% 0.87% First Western Financial 14.16% 8.71% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $62.69 million 2.05 $14.61 million $1.91 8.86 First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.29 $21.70 million $2.05 8.53

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Western Financial beats First Community on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment includes deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment consists of investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists of parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.