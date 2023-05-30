Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932,168 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $110,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 468,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,218. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

