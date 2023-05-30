Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Buys $11,323.62 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 1,634 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,287 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,558.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HNNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 23.13 and a quick ratio of 23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
Featured Articles
