Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Buys $11,323.62 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 1,634 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,287 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,558.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HNNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 23.13 and a quick ratio of 23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

