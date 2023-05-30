Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $179.37 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00017714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $179.37 million and approximately $171,201.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,728.23 or 1.00043075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.90669526 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $186,208.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

