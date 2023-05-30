Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of Hibbett stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 727,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,535. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hibbett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

