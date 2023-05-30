Hill & Smith PLC (HILS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

HILS opened at GBX 1,489.80 ($18.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,360.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,215.52 and a beta of 1.24. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 859 ($10.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,492 ($18.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HILS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith

About Hill & Smith

In related news, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,960.45). In related news, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,960.45). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,700.69). Insiders bought a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $44,772,915 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

